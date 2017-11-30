A week to mark the joy of reading

It is finally here – our week-long celebration of everything books has returned for 2017.

We’re so excited we can finally share Book Week Scotland with the people that make it a success.

Scottish Book Trust CEO Marc Lambert

During Book Week, people of all ages and walks of life will come together in libraries, schools, community venues and workplaces to share and enjoy books and reading.

They will be joined in this celebration by Scotland’s authors, poets, playwrights, storytellers and illustrators to bring a packed programme of events and projects to life.

In 2017 we’re working with more than 100 partners to deliver hundreds of events across Scotland.

It’s been great for us to see all the events come together over the past few months and to work with so many enthusiastic partners, committed to getting as many people as possible excited about, and engaged with, Book Week Scotland.

With so many great events planned, there’s still plenty of time to get involved. Why not come along to an evening with tennis pioneer Judy Murray who will be discussing her first book Knowing the Score at three events during Book Week? Or join DJ and author Gemma Carney as she discusses her first book Open, a self-help guide for teenagers and adults alike.

These are just a couple of national examples, locally in the Falkirk area there are a number of events which will appeal to a wide variety of people.

Wooer With Words 43 takes place at Coffee on Wooer, Wooer Street, from 2.30pm on Saturday and features a line-up of established performers and exciting newcomers to Falkirk in a kind of literary open mic.

Man Booker Prize shortlisted crime writer Graeme Macrae Burnet, author of The Disappearance of Adele Bedeau and His Bloody Project, will be chatting about his new book The Accident on the A35 – featuring the return of his popular character French detective Georges Gorski – at Waterstones, in Falkirk High Street from 7.30pm tonight (Thursday).

On the same evening from 6.30pm at Falkirk Library in Hope Street, the Hurricane Book Group presents author Mary Paulson Ellis, who will be reading excerpts from her bestselling debut novel The Other Mrs Walker.

For youngsters Mrs Mash the Storytelling Cook will be cooking up some stories today at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont, from 10.30am and Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, from 1.30pm.

This year’s Book Week Scotland people will be able to access our free eBook, Nourish, made up of 39 pieces of writing from the people of Scotland. We were extremely grateful to receive more than 400 submissions from people across the country on what Nourish means to them.

It also features some specially commissioned pieces from Liz Niven, Mary Contini and one half of the Hairy Bikers, Dave Myers.

Our virtual festival will give every person with an internet connection the chance to get involved in Book Week Scotland – with fantastic content like Crime Writer’s Cluedo with Val McDermid, Stuart McBride and Doug Johnstone and an Unboxing Video featuring some well-known bookish vloggers.

For more details, visit the website www.scottishbooktrust.com.