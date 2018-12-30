A snapshot of the Boys’ Brigade year in Scotland

Weekly I convey the BB happenings within the Falkirk & District but this battalion, one of the more active in Scotland, is part of a bigger picture. Today I’ll give a ‘snapshot’ of the BB in Scotland during 2018.

The year was the ‘Year of Young People’ and certainly so in BB. In February three media workshops were held to give appropriate training for members. In March, Paisley Battalion was host for teams from all over Scotland for the National Cross Country where Falkirk acquitted itself well. Locally our annual battalion event, one of the biggest BB gatherings, ‘TurnaBBouT’ was stood down due to the area being

blanketed in snow which closed the town hall). The national ‘Cash-back’ scheme helped 500 young people to enjoy new experiences such as residential stays, including in May the national camp in Millport. Also that month the BB attended the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, not only providing the Guard of Honour, many from this area, but also at the Heart & Soul Event running alongside. In 2018, 898 members achieved their Queen’s and President’s Badges and Duke of Edinburgh Awards. In June a group visited Budapest to widen their Christian and fellowship experiences. In July a new intake began their two-year training on the King George VI Leadership Scheme; now nationally recognised in leadership qualification. In September, the partnership with the Church of Scotland Guild entitled ‘Faith in Young People’ began its first of three years of mutual benefit as each gains experience and help of the other. October marked the 135th birthday of the BB and the start of a national initiative called ‘Raise the Bar’. November had members, nationally involved in Remembrance ceremonies. Four hundred Juniors attended an educational sleepover at the Glasgow Science Centre. Finally, Scottish BB companies raised £6500 to support The St Andrew’s Refugee Service in Egypt. A year of which to be proud. Happy New Year!