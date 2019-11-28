A Scottish celebration

IT was a celebration of an annual get together when 40th Falkirk Scouts held a Scottish sleepover at the Scout hall and cooked a Burns Supper on an open fire.

Scout Lewis Russell piped in the haggis and there were poetry recitals.

Other Scouts designed their own tartan and created Charles Rennie MacIntosh inspired drawings.

On the Sunday they played a version of curling and held a haggis hunt in Bellsmeadow.

The event was organised by the group’s two oldest Scouts Jasmin Mirchandani and Keira Smith who gained their Scottish Scout Thistle Challenge Award for their work.

WHILE the focus in Scouting is on the young people, it is imperative adult members are properly trained.

The Scout Association has introduced a programme to provide more focused training and support for managers and supporters.

This scheme consists of a series of sessions,including Getting Started Training; Training for all Appointments; and a variety of independent learning units.

Once all the elements are completed, managers and supporters have the opportunity to attend one or more skills courses to practise what they have learned with their peers and develop their leadership.

These events are open to Group Scout Leaders, Assistant Group Scout Leaders and Commissioners who are working towards their Wood Badge, or current Wood Badge holders who would like to update their skills through ongoing learning.

Skills of Management course which covers areas such as leadership styles, team building, motivation, effective communication, active listening, induction and reviews, takes place in Larbert, on February 1 and 2, 2020.

Meeting the Challenges course covers topics such as how to tackle difficult reviews, disputes, suspension, complaints and managing safeguarding incidents.

It costs £7 per person and is a single day event in Glasgow on February 29, 2020.

Achieving Growth covers topics such as growth, development planning and the recruitment and retention of young people and adult volunteers.

It costs £7 and is a single day event and takes place in Glasgow, on March 1, 2020.

For more details go to www.scouts.scot/news-events/news/skills-courses-for-managersand-supporters/