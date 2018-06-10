A night under the stars...

A TROOP of Scouts spent the night under the stars when they camped at Barrwood.

The youngsters from the 27th Bonnybridge group booked the bivvy for the night.

For many of the Scouts it was their first experience of camping without tents.

And they were lucky to have a fine, clear and warm night to enjoy their experience.

The bivvy is a round, wooden structure with a raised platform to sleep on, sloping timbers which are open at the top and doorless.

From the happy expression on the Scouts’ faces they had a great time and one they will not forget.

CHANGES to the law on data protection prompted the Scout Association to contact all adult members.

It is important if you want to continue to receive information on the Scout programme, events, rules, guidance and safety then you must follow the guidance recently sent out.

You will need your membership number, access to Compass and a few minutes to complete the process.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Don’t delay, make sure you keep up to date with everything that’s happening in Scouting.

THERE have been a number of variations of the Scout logo over the years.

The latest was prompted by Chief Scout Bear Grylls who said: “We’ve got a new vision, a new brand and a renewed determination to change lives for the better.

‘‘I’m proud that we’ll be preparing more young people with skills for life.

“It’s a vision that inspires me and I hope inspires you too. “

The new logo gives each part of the UK a different identity.

While Scouting has one unified visual identity across the UK, colour is used to show devolved nation identification.

Scout groups, districts, regions or areas in the devolved nations must use the following colours for their logo when it used on a white background: Scotland: Scout Blue, Wales: Scout Red, Northern Ireland: Scout Green or Scout Purple. All other Scout groups, districts, regions or areas should use Scout Purple.

Further information about the new brand is available at: www.scouts.org.uk.