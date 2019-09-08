A look back to headlines of first ever column

In the best tradition of the ‘‘Falkirk Herald’’ as it is now exactly 10 years since the Battalion was offered the privilege of conveying our BB news week by week, may I convey what was current at the start of September 2009, as a ‘‘Retro Report’?

When the battalion officers offered themselves for rededication at a service in Larbert East Church on September 6, 2009, one officer attending was the new battalion president, Mr Charles Clason from Grangemouth who had been a BB member for many years. He joined the 3rd Grangemouth Life Boys when he was 10 and progressed through the ranks until age 18. He was made an officer in 1969 and became captain of 3rd Grangemouth in 1974 at the invitation of the kirk session of Grangemouth Old Parish Church. With the union of that church and Grange Church, 3rd & 4th Grangemouth Companies were drawn together to form a ‘‘united’’ 7th Grangemouth Company where Charles continued as captain. He has also served in various capacities within the battalion quite notably as cross country convenor where in 2009 he had been doing that job for seven years. As well as organising the local battalion event he had also taken local teams all over Scotland to compete at national level. In 2008 he successfully masterminded the national event for the battalion at Callendar Park, Falkirk. As an accomplished and well respected officer he was warmly welcomed to his latest challenge as the then incoming battalion president. So ten years have passed and it is good to know Charles went on to be a part of the team that organised the annual alternative worship event in Falkirk Town Hall for all sections of the Brigade often amounting to around 500 boys aged from five to 18. His legacy in all these posts and duties is ongoing, now helping in whatever capacities are possible from his base in what became Zetland Church. As a veteran he is a member of the local Stedfast Association.