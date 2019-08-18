A great jamboree experience

A CREW of Explorers got kilted up when they proudly represented their home country.

The six from Falkirk District were part of the Kilted Krew who attended the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA.

Some of the local participants in the World Jamboree.

Ahead of the event they took part in a number of fundraising activities and training camps, including a mystery camp to the Netherlands.

They explored New York on their way to the jamboree.

And when they arrived in West Virginia they were part of the opening ceremony which had a drone show, unity show which included performances by Broadway singers and a closing show which ended with a spectacular lights and fireworks display.

At the jamboree there was a huge variety of activities to take part in, including biking, zip lines, climbing, field games, cultural, religious, sustainability, technology and electronics sessions, plus a mass of water activities.

The six Explorers also made friends from countries across the globe and traded badges, neckies, t-shirts and even bags.

After the jamboree the Explorers are visiting Washington DC and Canada.

The next WSJ will be held in South Korea in 2023.

WITH the long summer holiday coming to an end everything is being geared up for the start of the new term for the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers from across Falkirk District.

However, as you will have seen from the last few weeks although all the leaders and helpers are volunteers and have their own family holidays, many still take the time to organise activities.

When many voluntary youth organisations close their doors for the seven week summer break, the work of the Scout Association leaders continues.

As well as carrying out maintenance work, planning the new term, organising/recruiting new members, leaders also organise trips abroad, take their Beavers, Cubs and Scouts camping or arrange for them to join other young people on a variety of adventure weeks/weekends.

District Commissioner Ann Gilchrist, said: “I am grateful that I have such a strong team of leaders who are willing to give up their time.”