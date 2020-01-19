A Danish adventure

THE challenge was to marshall 35 Scouts and Explorers, aged 10 to 15, 25 Explorers aged 15 to 17 and 12 leaders at an international jamboree.

Back in 1969, Danish Scouts used the original site build a replica Viking village at Ny Hedeby. Half a century later they invited Scouts from all over the world to a Jamboree to celebrate the village.

In July 2019 a group of Scouts, Explorers and leaders from Clackmannan, Stirling and Trossachs, Falkirk and West Lothian districts travelled to Denmark to join the “Vikings Strike Back” at the Stevninghus Spejdercenter near Sønderborg in Denmark.

We camped under canvas for 12 nights. It was a fantastic experience because the Viking themed camp provided lots of interesting Viking activities which we would not normally get to do in the UK.

Activities included Big Tree (building the frame of a Viking house), Small Tree (carving and whittling wood), Big Clay (comprised wattle and daub walls for the house). The Scouts had to make their own clay by treading water into the soil and then apply it to the wattle walls; Small Clay (pottery making), Forge (metalwork in a wood fired forge), Textiles (carding and spinning wool, dyeing with plants found on site, weaving, Jewellery (wire, glass bead and threads used to make Viking design), Gastronomy (traditional Viking fare cooked over open fires).

Traditional Scout activities included pioneering, knots, rafting, wildlife and nature trails, hiking, high ropes and Danish games. We joined in several campsite gatherings with a traditional fire, sketches and songs.

The Scouts enjoyed a day trip to Sønderborg, where we visited a castle and museum, bought souvenirs and enjoyed cake shops. We finished with a trip to Legoland.

We were hosted by a group of Danish Scouts and made friends with loads of others from across the world. They were from England, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Israel and even one from Uganda. The Scouts learned many new skills, some were practical and related to pioneering and woodwork. But they also learnt valuable life skills such as sharing and living with others, being part of a Scout group while also being part of the worldwide Scout movement.

Douglas (11), said: “I really enjoyed Denmark. I wish that in the future I can do more adventures like this.’’