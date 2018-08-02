A chance to reflect on Falkirk stadium’s biggest event for the area’s police commander

As area commander one of my duties is as an event commander, helping co-ordinate large events across the Falkirk area from parades, fireworks night, football matches and concerts to large and small scale community events.

These events take significant planning and co-operation from the organisers, the community and all the other agencies involved in delivering safe and enjoyable events for all.

As I highlighted in last week’s column, officers and community safety partners worked with the promoters, Falkirk Stadium Events, and Falkirk Council to prepare and plan for one such event, last Friday’s Little Mix Summer Hits Tour at Falkirk Stadium.

Along with 21,000 other people I was at Falkirk Stadium last Friday although I was working in the events room co-ordinating with partner agencies to support Falkirk Stadium deliver a safe event and not watching the band from the pitch.

It was a successful evening, the weather held and everyone seemed to have a great night.

I’m advised it was the largest crowd ever at an event at Falkirk Stadium and the opportunity to build on this success will be a welcome achievement for the stadium itself, the partners and the local businesses who benefited from the increased footfall of concert fans.

I attended the debrief session at Falkirk stadium on Tuesday and, as part of the continual learning process, we identified what went well and what we could improve on to ensure the continued safe delivery of events in the future.

It’s important to review how we as organisations, plan, prepare and deliver such events across the Falkirk area.

It is particularly important as we look forward to events such as the annual fireworks night at Callendar Park in November with an estimated 32,000 attending.

Hopefully, like this event, working with and in our communities, the partners can deliver another successful and enjoyable evening.