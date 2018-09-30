27th Cubs are pick of the litter

A MAJOR clean-up will help the environment as well as giving Cubs the chance to earn badges.

The youngsters from the 27th Bonnybridge were armed with litter pickers and black bin bags when they descended on Bonnyfield Nature Reserve.

The Cubs started at three different points with the aim of covering as much ground as possible.

Falkirk Council Ranger Fiona Wishart supplied all the equipment.

For an hour the pack swept through the reserve collecting glass bottles, cans, sweet wrappers, crisp packets and food packaging.

Cub Scout leader Helen Smith said: “The boys and girls had a really good time walking through the nature reserve and they made a competition out of who collected the most rubbish.

“We also want to thank Fiona for helping us achieve so much. She has been really helpful.”

The Cubs had previously taken their own rubbish to their weekly meeting in Bonnybridge to help make two totem poles.

They used two inners from rolls of carpet and then created a face out of the recycled trash which was then stuck on the roll.

So as well as ticking boxes on their environmental conservation activity badge and global issues activity badge they also achieved part of their artist badge.

REMAINING with Cubs, the next event across Falkirk District is the Doc Smith Challenge.

The multi-disciplinary event will take place on Sunday, September 30, from 1.30pm until 4pm in Falkirk.

Teams are a Six made up of two eight-year-olds, two nine-year-olds and two 10-year-olds. Every pack should take along a challenge which can be run with any required equipment inside a 10-minute slot.

Ideally two adults should attend and Cubs can take along a snack if they wish for a half-time break.

Adults score each group and total at the end with a trophy awarded to the winning pack.

A TORCH parade for Cubs has been organised to take place later in November at Barrwood.

The cost is £2 per cub and adults should be prepared to cook and sing.

More information from Assistant District Commissioner (Cubs) Anne Clark.