Historic Kinneil House in Bo’ness has the first of several free open days on Saturday, March 24 - when there will also be a silent movie show.

The cinema element is to support the Hippodrome Silent Film Festival running in Bo’ness over the same weekend,

Run by the Friends of Kinneil and Historic Environment Scotland the free session runs from noon to 4pm (last admission 3.30pm) - tours of the house will be staged every 15 minutes, leaving from outside the museum.