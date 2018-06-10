Only some old guys rocking and rolling ... but we like it

The Rolling Stones were greeted by hundreds of roaring fans yesterday as they stepped out of their hotel ahead of their Murrayfield gig.

The iconic band put on a showstopping live performance as they played their first Edinburgh gig in almost 20 years.

Greatest rock band of all time? Plenty of people think so.

Before they made their way to Murrayfield Stadium, they were greeted by adoring fans who had been waiting outside the Balmoral Hotel on Princes Street where they had been staying.

Mick Jagger stopped to sign autographs while Ronnie Wood waved to revellers as he carried one of his twin daughters.

The rest of the band made their way into a vehicle before driving off to the venue.

The wrinkly rockers last played Murrayfield in 1999, with a set list crammed full of hits, including Jumping Jack Flash, Angie, Paint It Black, Sympathy For the Devil, Brown Sugar and Satisfaction.