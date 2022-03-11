One man dead and another arrested after midnight road traffic collision in Stenhousemuir

The incident happened just after midnight in Main Street, Stenhousemuir and the road had to be closed for five hours as an investigation was carried out.

Sergeant David Marr, of Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Around 12.10 am on Friday, March 11, a 36-year-old man was struck by a Kia Optima car on Main Street, Stenhousemuir.

"Emergency services attended, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road policing officers closed the road off for five hours as investigations were carried out

"The road was closed for around five hours to allow for a full collision investigation to take place. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any information or video footage, is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 0029 of March 11."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.