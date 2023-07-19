Emergency services were called to Gleenfuir Road around tea-time yesterday after reports of smash.

The road was shut to traffic from Camelon Road to Westburn Avenue for several hours while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Two fire appliances, two ambulances and several police cars were in attendance.

Emergency vehicles at the scene of the incident in Glenfuir Road, Falkirk. Pic: National World

A car could be seen on the grass verge, while a lamppost was damaged.

Police confirmed one man had been charged following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Tuesday, July18, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash in the Glenfuir Road area of Falkirk.

“Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.