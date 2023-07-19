News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

One in hospital after Falkirk road incident

Police closed a road in Bantaskine following a vehicle crash which left one man in hospital.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 19th Jul 2023, 05:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 05:58 BST

Emergency services were called to Gleenfuir Road around tea-time yesterday after reports of smash.

The road was shut to traffic from Camelon Road to Westburn Avenue for several hours while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two fire appliances, two ambulances and several police cars were in attendance.

Emergency vehicles at the scene of the incident in Glenfuir Road, Falkirk. Pic: National WorldEmergency vehicles at the scene of the incident in Glenfuir Road, Falkirk. Pic: National World
Emergency vehicles at the scene of the incident in Glenfuir Road, Falkirk. Pic: National World
Most Popular

A car could be seen on the grass verge, while a lamppost was damaged.

Police confirmed one man had been charged following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Tuesday, July18, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash in the Glenfuir Road area of Falkirk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 37-year-old has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence and enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:PoliceFalkirkEmergency servicesPolice Scotland