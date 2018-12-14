Once-greedy Chester trims down to become charity’s Top Cat slimmer

A morbidly obese moggy who once stole an entire cheesecake has been named Top Cat of the year in vet charity PDSA’s annual national pet-slimming contest.

Chester the cat, from East Lothian, shed almost a fifth of his bodyweight in just six months while another cat - Elvis, from Clydebank - lost 14 per cent of his weight.

Every year PDSA helps the UK’s fattest pets with a six-month diet and exercise challenge, specially tailored and overseen by its vets and nurses.

Chester weighed in at a whopping 7.6kg (1st 3lb) - 52 per cent over his ideal weight (5kg/11lb) - but can now boast a trimmer 6.3kg figure.

Chester became so fat in such a short time that his owners initially thought he must have an underlying medical condition.

But when tests came back negative, it was clear too much food and a lack of exercise were at the root of the problem.

Before he was enrolled in PDSA’s Pet Fit Club, Chester enjoyed multiple servings of food throughout the day from different family members, plus leftovers from his fellow house cat.

Now, after six months on a strict diet and exercise programme, his life is said to have completely changed.

Chester’s owner, Lisa Gilmour, said: “It’s been brilliant to be part of Pet Fit Club because it’s made such a big difference to Chester – he’s a completely different cat!

“Before, he would sleep all the time and do his best to avoid us.

“But now he joins in and shows much more interest – he greets us at the door and comes to us for cuddles!

“He is much happier and no longer looks miserable. He runs rather than plods - it’s done him the world of good!”

PDSA Vet Olivia Anderson-Nathan said: “Pet obesity is a growing issue that affects millions of UK pets. Around 40% of dogs and cats in the UK are estimated to be overweight or obese.”