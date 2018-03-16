Old Grangemouth cinema undergoes safety checks after roofing blows off

Full safety checks have been carried out at Grangemouth’s former Empire Electric Theatre after wind blew loose roofing off the building onto a main road.

The incident, which took place yesterday (Thursday) morning, saw Bo’ness Road closed for several hours between its junction with Abbots Road and the traffic lights at Station Road and Dock Road.

The road was re-opened to traffic yesterday afternoon after the debris was removed by council teams who then surveyed the damage caused to the old bingo hall and cinema.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “It has now been confirmed that the loose roofing materials at this building have been removed, the building has been made safe and Bo’ness Road was reopened yesterday afternoon.

“Corrugated roof panels that had fallen onto the neighbouring roof have been cut up and removed from site.

“A section of damaged flashing to the ridge has been removed. Panels on the front elevation would appear to have been unaffected.

“An unsecure panel to the rear of the property has been re-secured to the roof due to difficulties in removing the parapet to allow the panel removal.”

The spokesman added: “The Heras fencing has also been removed from site and the main road has been re-opened.

“Building standards officers will monitor the building over the coming weeks to make sure that the remaining roof panels are still secure.”