Obituary: Guide leader and community stalwart, Anne Hunter, from Dunipace

A well known Dunipace lady, who dedicated much of her life to Guiding in the Falkirk district has died, aged 71.

Anne Hunter (nee Law), who was also a Duke of Edinburgh Award co-ordinator, took over as Ranger Guide leader of the Carron Glen Raven unit in 1977 and it was at this time she met her husband, Robert.

Over the next four decades she became a stalwart in Guiding across the Falkirk district, latterly leading the Bantaskin Rainbow unit.

Anne obtained a university degree in 1979 and in the early 1980s her children, Alison and Iain were born.

Her interests and skills in knitting grew as did her talents in crafts and design and in 1983 she was nominated to represent the interests of traders involved in the Denny and Bonnybridge project.

Anne was also well known as a Sunday school teacher, along with her mother, at St John’s Church in Camelon and later as chair the Young Women’s Goup in Dunipace Church where her talented designs and tapestry panels can still be viewed today.

In 1982, along with three other craft workers, Anne helped establish the Whinwell Weavers in Stirling and later the Ochil Craft Association in Grangemouth, which she chaired for many years.

Her expertise continued to develop when she enrolled, along with her mother, in a knitwear design course at Cardonald College.

For many years, encouraged by her father, Anne was a member of the St Andrews Ambulance Association and attended events in Falkirk to provide first aid support.

In 1995 Anne completed an IT course and was subsequently offered a place at Glasgow Caledonian University to study for a degree. At this time she also took over as co-ordinator of the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme in Denny.

She later worked with the Clackmannanshire Women’s Technology Centre in Alloa.

Anne also had a lifelong connection with the local canals.

Her husband, Robert, as lead officer in the regional council, promoted the revival of the canal network and Anne shared this passion.

Robert said: “In 1982, having been inspired of the work of the Seagull Trust at Ratho, along with her mother and the Bantaskin Guides, Anne helped raise significant funds to purchase a boat for Falkirk.

“She also volunteered for the initial Falkirk Branch Committee, using her talents to design and knit jumpers for the members as she had also done for the local canal society.”

Over the years Anne accompanied Robert to national canal rallies, exhibiting her knitwear as well as promoting the work of the Seagull Trust.

Robert continued: “The good rapport established with the senior executives of the Inland Waterways Association helped facilitate Falkirk’s selection as the venue for the 1990 National Trackboat Rally, held a Tamfourhill, the first time that an event of this scale had been staged in Scotland.”

Music was another great passion of Anne’s and she enjoyed travelling to concerts all over the UK with her family.

Sadly, Anne’s health deteriorated in recent years and she suffered a major stroke in May 2018 which left her both paralysed and unable to speak.

She passed away on January 10 and, in a fitting tribute, many representatives from the various organisations she had worked with over the years attended her funeral service along with family members and friends.

The Hunter family has thanked all those who have offered their condolences.