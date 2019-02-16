Oasis mirage set for Larbert’s Dobbie Hall

They’re called Definitely Oasis, and of course they’re definitely not the real McCoy ... but this tribute act’s concert at Larbert’s Dobbie Hall on Friday is promised to be something special.

Claimed to be the UK’s top Oasis tribute band they’ll be playing “all the hits from the biggest UK indie band in history” on February 22.

We’re told: “Definitely Oasis sound and look just like the Gallagher brothers band, and until Liam and Noel kiss and make up – this is as close as you can get to seeing Oasis perform.

“At the Dobbie Hall they will be playing with a stadium-worthy sound system”.

Tickets are available via www.eventbrite.co.uk