Not so plain Jane as castle ‘stars’ in Austen drama

Stirling Castle will provide the backdrop for an evening of theatre beneath the stars in a performance of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility on Sunday June 10.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is now in its 19th year of touring open-air theatre at stunning country houses, castles and heritage sites across the UK and Ireland - and Stirling is reckoned a classic choice.

From the first year of performances at 30 venues with Romeo and Juliet in 2000, Chapterhouse now visit more than 180 venues each year.

For further details visit www.stirlingcastle.scot