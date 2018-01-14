Nostalgic look at 1971 - when Bairns refused top English club’s bid for striker Young

Tom Young stays at Brockville – that was the reaction of Falkirk boss Willie Cunningham after midweek reports that an English First Division club had bid for the fair-haired centre.

Mr Cunningham, who declined to name the club which had made the inquiry, added that Young, who was wanted by East Fife only a few weeks ago to help their promotion campaign, would probably be down as substitute for this afternoon’s match with Dunfermline.

“He figures in my plans as I need a good pool for the first team,” said Mr Cunningham. “He would have been considered for the game against Rangers last week but the hard ground ruled him right out.’’

The Bairns boss was delighted with the New Year’s Day result in which the Bairns humble mightly Glasgow Rangers, winning 3-1 when it might have been six. The manager said it was great to have the solid backing of the fans.

“It makes a lot of difference to any team when they know they have the crowd right behind them and the New Year’s Day crowd certainly encouraged us from the start.”

Bairns who netted against the Gers were George Miller, Andy Roxburgh and Wilson Hoggan.