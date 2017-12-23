Nostalgia for starring role of baby Kayley

Tiny Kayley Baff made her stage debut at the age of just six weeks.

The baby found herself taking a starring role as pupils at California Primary School staged their nativity play.

Pupil Adele Roach was left gingerly holding the tiny baby during the school’s performance. Adele, who played Mary, posed with six week old Kayley during a break in the show.

Kayley’s big sister Lauren Downie (5) was an angel in the play and her mum, Karen, of Queen’s Drive, volunteered her newborn daughter for the role.

In another Christmas tale, a heart-broken girl got her wish to sing for Santa after he had earlier rebuffed her saying he had done his shift for the day in his grotto at Callendar Square leaving Jade Richards (6) devastated