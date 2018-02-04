Nostalgia: February 2nd, 1974 - tribute planned for ‘Mr Dancing’

Falkirk Town Council is all set to honour the town’s ‘‘Mr Dancing’’ Johnny Doak.

Preliminary discussions have been held between councillors and officials over what form the tribute will take but, in what should be a night to remember for the 88 year old doyen of dancing instructors and his wife, there is a possibility that world professional ballroom dancers Bobby and Billie Irvine will be present.

A presentation to Mr Doak will also be made by the town council. Mr Doak founded Doak’s Dancing Academy where, through the years, thousands of young men and women met, courted and in countless cases married.

He is an Extra-ordinary Member of the British Association of Teachers of Dancing. The event is sure to garner a capacity audience.