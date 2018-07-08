Nostalgia 1996: Benny is focused on retirement

After 29 years behind the lens, Falkirk Herald photographer Benny Strain is retiring.

A familiar face across the length and breadth of the district, Benny said: ‘‘I just want to take it easy and enjoy life.’’

Before departing he said: ‘‘Every time I go out on a job someone asks me ‘Have you not retired yet?’ ‘‘

Benny was born in Falkirk, grew up inBonnybridge and moved to Haggs when he married Margaret in 1957.

A pattern mouilder at Smith and Wellstood, he picked up a camera whilst doing National Service and applied for a vacancy with the Falkirk Herald in 1969.

A keen walker, he now plans to bag as many Munros as he can but will keep his professional hand in with some freelance photography.