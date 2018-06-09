Nostalgia 1992: Sunshine smiles for gala queen Nicola

Just as if a magic wand had been waved, the dull overcast morning changed dramatically to give Carron and Carronshore gala day a glorious afternoon.

The sun broke through as the procession was about to leave Burnside Park and by the time it reached Gairdoch Park a large crowd was there to greet it. Queen Nicola Mountford (pictured), a ten year old primary six pupil at Carron Primary School, was crowned by Mrs Jeanette Brown, a member of the gala day committee for 15 years and treasurer for 13 years.

‘‘It was a wonderful day and the fine weather brought out a larger than usual crowd,’’ said Mrs Brown. ‘‘Everything went to plan and villagers and visitors alike had a very enjoyable afternoon.’’