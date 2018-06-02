Nostalgia 1991: The cry is ‘freedom’ for Princess Royal

Falkirk District is preparing for a right Royal day.

The Princess Royal will accept the freedom of the district at a special ceremony in Falkirk’s Municipal Buildings on Saturday.

Earlier, Princess Anne will make a private visit to Strathcarron Hospice, Denny. She will also attend the Festival Fling in Falkirk’s Callendar Park.

Security is already being stepped up.

This week police chief Alex Young said: ‘‘This is a special day for the people of Falkirk and we are looking for their co-operation to make it an enjoyable day for everyone.’’

However, Royal watchers could be in for a cool time.

Weather experts say there may be light showers over Scotland at the weekend.

Overall, though, Falkirk District should stay mainly dry.

The Princess will kick off her tour of the district with a private visit to Strathcarron Hospice. She is expected to arrive around 11am and her first priority is a tour of the wards.

She will also present prizes to winners in the 10th anniversary art and short story competition for school pupils.