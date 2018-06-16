Nostalgia 1990: Local Scouts to fly the flag in USA

Seven Scouts from Falkirk district have been selected to represent Scotland at the American National Jamboree this month.

They may even catch a glimpse of US president Bill Clinton on their trip.

Ivan McGeorge (16), Findhorn Place, Falkirk; Craig Morton (15), Lomond Crescent, Stenhousemuir; Steven West (14), Craigievar Avenue, Carron; Stuart Collins (15), Dumyat Drive, Falkirk; Graeme Robertson (14), Anson Avenue, Falkirk; Jonathon Walton (16), Carron Road, Bainsford; Steven Riddell (16), Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead, will join Philip Nichols (15), from Dunblane, to fly out to the USA on July 28.

Forth Valley Area Commissioner Frank Fotheringham will accompany them to the camp in Fredricksburgh, Virginia. The boys are now looking for sponsorship for their special trip.

Ivan, a pupil at Falkirk High School, said: ‘‘This is the biggest camp we have ever been to and will ever attend in our lives.

‘‘We are all looking forward to it tremendously and are very excited.’’

Total attendance at camp will exceed 100,000 visitors.