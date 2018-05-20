Nostalgia 1989: Match funding for hospice

Millars of Falkirk, the local Ford main dealer, held a charity football match and raised £500 for Strathcarron Hospice.

Millars Truck Centre beat Millars Autocentre 3-2 to pick up the Brown Brothers Trophy after a hard-fought and entertaining match.

More than 180 employees and partners attended the after-match celebrations and dug deep into their pockets to raise this magnificent sum.

Millers is grateful to BP for providing the facilities, Brown Brothers for donating the trophy and their many customers and suppliers for giving such generous prizes.

Bob Allan, appeals director at Strathcarron Hospice, is pictured being presented with a cheque for the amount raised by Millars bosses.