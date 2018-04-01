Nostalgia 1982: Bavarian ‘Bierkeller’ band steal the show

The Caledonia Choir was “on song” for its evening of German and Viennese music and an audience of over 500 gave Falkirk Town Hall an atmosphere packed feel for a highly entertaining evening.

The standard was set for the evening when the choir, under conductor David Malloch, opened with Johann Strauss’ “Blue Danube”. And, adding an original touch to the evening’s music, was Falkirk’s very own Oompah Band, ‘‘Shnicklefritz’’.

During the interval, and dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes, the musicians entertained in the Town Hall foyer.

The “oompah” music quickly tansported the audience to an imaginary bierkeller, an authentic setting for this type of traditional German brass band music.

On a slightly more refined note, the “official” programme contained music by Schubert, Haydn, Mozart and Bruckner, Richard Wagner and Johannes Brahms.

The second half of the concert was delayed slightly as the conductor’s music went astray but was quickly located.