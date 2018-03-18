Nostalgia: 1980 was Strictly for boys and girls

Dancing the night away is the hobby of this talented young couple and they now have a national trophy to prove it.

Stephen Gillespie who is just nine years old lives at Richmond Drive, Brightons.

His dance partnerJillian McKernan (8) comes from Coatbridge. And, dancing at Motherwell, they became the new holders of the Scottish juvenile Latin “Novice of the Year” trophy.

They have been dancing together for a year and already hold the West of Scotland under 10 Latin Trophy, the South of Scotland juvenile Novice Latin Trophy and Warren’s Juvenile novice modern Trophy.

The youngsters are pupils of Helen and Harry Rollins of Cumbernauld.