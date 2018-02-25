Nostalgia: 1977 - Badge of honour for Scouting stalwart

One of Stirlingshire’s oldest and most respected civic dignatories has the honour of becoming this year’s “Man of the Festival”.

Turning the accent away from the artistic to the civic, Falkirk Arts and Civic Council has unanimously selected the “Father of Stirlingshire Scouting”, Sir Ian Bolton Bart, KBE, to be guest of honour at the Falkirk Festival dinner on Wednesday, March 2, in the Park Hotel.

The choice of 88 year old Sir Ian was made in recognition of his service to the Scouting movement and for his contribution to community affairs.

The Festival’s convener, Alistair Simpson, said: “In past years our Man of the Festival has been chosen for his artistic ability. This year we have a civic choice and who better than Sir Ian Bolton because of his tremendous and inspiring contribution to Scouting.”

Honorary president of the Scout movement in Scotland, Sir Ian was County Commissioner for 36 years until he relinquished the post in 1966. Sir Ian was educated at Eton College and served with the Argylls in France in World War One where he was badly wounded.