Nostalgia: 1970 trophy bid falters but David is star man

A clean sweep of victories by brilliant Falkirk table tennis star David Charleston came within an ace of giving Stirlingshire Juniors the Scottish Inter-County Championship title at Springburn.

The County finished as runners up for the second year in succession.

The local team comrpised D Charleston, N Smith, R Strachan and G Risk and they were drawn in the same section as West Dumbartonshire and North Lanark.

Led brilliantly by Charleston (pictured), the current Scottish junior champion, they beat both 5-2 and 5-3 respectively and qualified to meet West of Scotland in the final.

Once again Charleston won his three games but West of Scotland won 5-3 in a fighting performance.