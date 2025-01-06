No panic in January transfer window striker hunt, reveals Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith

04-01-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2024 - 2025. Matchday 20. SPFL William Hill League One. Nicky Jamieson and Matty Aitken.

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith says the club won’t “rush in and panic” as he hunts a new striker this January transfer window.

The Warriors currently only have Matty Yates and Corey O’Donnell as options up top – with Matty Aitken ruled out for at least a couple of months due to a kidney issue

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Annan Athletic at home, he revealed: "I don't want to make a wrong signing.

"It's not like we've got loads of money that we can go and afford to sign three or four and we get them wrong. So we've got to be quite careful

“You can wait too long because if there was actively a player that was out there who I thought could come in and improve the team, I would go and get him.

"Just now there isn't. There's a few young lads that may be available

“So you're trying to do your homework on that because you know them. You may have seen them live maybe once or twice

“So we have to keep looking. We have to try and get through our contacts. We need to make sure that we don't rush in and panic.

"But we also need to make sure that when the transfer window closes the squad isn't too light to go and try and push to get to where we want to be.”

Giving a squad update, the boss confirmed that Euan Cameron’s short-term deal had ended and that he hadn’t been offered a contract.

Elsewhere, defender Nicky Jamieson will be out for the remainder of the campaign while Kelsey Ewen could be back for the Scottish Cup tie at Dunfermline Athletic later this month.

"Nicky (Jamieson) will be out for the season I think – fair play to the football club and the board.

"He is going to the top specialist down in London and they said he needed an operation so he is going to get it.

"Kelsey (Ewen) is doing really well and he will part-train with the squad this week – he should be back for Dunfermline.

Blair (Alston) came off with his hamstring so we’ll need to assess that one.

"It is one of those seasons where we can’t really get everyone fit at the same time."