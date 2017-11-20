No licence for flute band fundraiser

A planned flute band and disco charity night at a hall branded a noise nuisance suffered a major setback when officials refused its application to sell alcohol.

Yesterday (Wednesday), Falkirk Council licensing board heard an environmental health officer confirm Brian Clark Memorial Hall, in Burnside Terrace, Camelon, had produced a “consistently loud” and “unacceptable” level of noise at an event on Saturday, November 11, which the board had granted an occasional licence for.

The officer, who was monitoring the noise levels from a neighbouring property between 6.30pm and 12.45am, also stated he heard a UVF song being sung at one stage.

The licensing board agreed to refuse the application for an occasional licence for the event on December 9 on the grounds of public nuisance, the nature of the activities and the “persons likely to frequent the premises”.

In March the licensing board refused a bid for a premises licence for the hall which would effectively have allowed it to operate as a pub and last month it granted permission for two occasional licences to sell drink at fundraisers on Saturday, November 4 and Saturday, November 11, stating the third application for December 9 would be approved if there were no complaints.