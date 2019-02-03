No holds ‘bard’ for 16th Cubs

It was a night for all things Rabbie Burns at the 16th Laurieston Scout group.

As well as haggis and poetry the Cubs lent a hand with the potato and carrot peeling and enjoyed liquid nitrogen created ice cream.

16th Laurieston Cubs pictured making preparations for their Burns celebration.

The evening included a Highland Games of caber tossing and stone curling.

Cub Scout leader Wendy MacPherson said: “The “cabers,” carpet inner tubes, were donated by Carpet Right in Falkirk.

“The curling stones are made of wood and the liquid nitrogen for the ice cream was courtesy of Heriot-Watt University.

“The Cubs peeled and chopped the carrots and potatoes and they then played highland games while the haggis was prepared.

“The cubs had to set the table and a couple of them recited Burns poetry which they had learned in school.

“The feast was finished off with cheese and oatcakes, shortbread, Irn Bru and ice-cream.”

If you are stuck for something for your Cubs to do during the February brea, a holiday club will take place at Fordell Firs from February 13 to 15.

It is aimed P1-P7 age pupils (minimum age five) and is for all children whether a member of the Scout Association or not.

It is based on adventure, fun and challenge and aims to provide lots of active, outdoor entertainment with more than 25 on-site activities to choose from.

The programme runs from 9am-5pm, however, there is a breakfast club from 8am-9am (toast and cereal provided).

Children should be dropped off between 8am and 9am and collected between 5pm and 6pm.

If your child has any additional needs it is important that you call the centre to chat these through in more detail. The organisers will always try to work with parents and young people to accommodate their time with them.

Children should be supplied with a packed lunch and bottle of water for the day. Drinks will be made available during the day.

Fordell Firs is on the B981 at Hillend, Dunfermline KY11 7HQ.

For terms and conditions and a booking form go to: www.scouts.scot/news-events/events/scout-adventures-holiday-club-feb-half-term/.