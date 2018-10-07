Nicola Sturgeon says SNP MPs should back People’s Vote

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today she would expect the SNP’s 35 MPs to back demand for a People’s Vote on the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

Her comments on BBC1’s Andrew Marr programme reflect the position of SNP voters and members said to have overwhelmingly backed the call for a democratic public vote before any final decision is taken to leave the European Union.

Nicola Sturgeon said this morning: “The important point here is that the country, Scotland or the UK as a whole, can’t find itself in the situation where it’s a really bad outcome or a worse outcome.

“There has to be space for common sense and calm consideration of the best outcome.

“If there is a vote in the House of Commons on a People’s Vote on Brexit I would expect the SNP MPs to vote for that if it comes to a vote in the House of Commons.”

Her comments follow a new poll claimed to show that half of voters would back Scottish independence in a referendum after Brexit.

The SNP-commissioned survey found support for independence tied with support for the Union at 50 per cent, as the SNP prepare for their national conference in Glasgow.

A majority of the respondents polled by Survation - 52 per cent - also said they would vote Yes if the UK left the EU with no deal.

A spokesperson for the People’s Vote campaign said today: “There is growing support in every part of the UK to give voters the democratic opportunity to cancel Brexit, and the SNP and people of Scotland have a crucial role to play to cleaning up a mess that is not of their making.

“Regardless of Scotland’s constitutional future – and the People’s Vote campaign has no view one way or another on that important question – a People’s Vote offers us all a chance to keep Scotland, and the rest of the UK, in the EU now.

“As the vast majority of people in Scotland know, that is vital for jobs, investment, public services, citizens’ and workers’ rights and environmental protection”.