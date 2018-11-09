NHS chief Cathie Cowan meets the people of Falkirk

Falkirk residents are this month invited to meet NHS Forth Valley chief executive Cathie Cowan to hear about plans for local health and care services.

She will be speaking at a meeting of the Falkirk Public Partnership Forum in the Sensory Centre in Redbrae Road, Camelon, on Tuesday, November 20, when she will give an update on the latest plans and priorities for NHS Forth Valley.

Ms Cowan is also keen to hear from local people about what matters most to them in the development, delivery and planning of health and social care services.

At the meeting, which starts at 7pm, there will also be a presentation on the RESPECT pilot scheme (Recommended Summary Plan for Emergency Care and Treatment).

NHS Forth Valley is one of the first health boards in Scotland to trial this new scheme which allows patients to say what sort of care and treatment they would like to receive in an emergency.

Other topics to be covered include the recent £17 million pound investment to help reduce waiting times.