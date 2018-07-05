NHS at 70: Forth Valley Royal holds anniversary tea party

A vintage tea party has been held at Forth Valley Royal Hospital to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

Patients, visitors, staff and volunteers were all invited along to the event held in the atrium of the hospital today.

Five-year-old Freya McNab from Dunipace is keen to make an early start on her nursing career - and the cake!

The tea party at the Larbert hospital saw many patients and visitors connecting with both past and present nurses to celebrate the many years the NHS has seen.

Entertainment was also provided by the NHS Forth Valley nurses choir. Many people gathered to watch them sing songs from the past.

Staff from Ward A31 join Freya at the party

NHS Forth Valley chief executive Cathie Cowan said: “Our NHS has changed significantly since it was established in 1948. As a nurse I look back with pride at the care, the compassion, and the acts of kindness that I have seen and continue to see firsthand delivered by staff of all grades and positions.

“7This anniversary is a time to celebrate what the NHS has achieved and to pay tribute to all staff, past and present who have helped deliver outstanding care over the past 70 years”

Wards and resource centres were also holding their own celebrations. This includes the Livilands Resource Centre in Stirling, which is organising a garden party for staff and service users.