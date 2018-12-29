New Year honours for Camelon cop, head of Falkirk Community Trust and Frank Kopel’s widow

A community cop, a community champion and the head of Falkirk Community Trust have all been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

PC Arthur McInnes, who has served as an officer in Camelon for the last 24 years, receives the Order of the British Empire (BEM).

Due to retire in February after more than quarter of a century’s service, his award is for services to law and order in Falkirk.

He said that he was shocked when he received the letter revealing he would be receiving one of HM The Queen’s honours.

He added: “I was taken aback and very humbled.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside some great people in the police service and the most enjoyable thing about my job is being able to help people.”

Also receiving a BEM is Amanda Kopel, the widow of former Dundee United footballer Frank Kopel.

She receives the honour for services to people with life-limiting degenerative conditions and the implementation of Frank’s Law in Scotland.

The couple were childhood sweethearts, growing up close to each other’s homes in Falkirk.

After his successful career on the pitch, which also saw him play for Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers, Frank was diagnosed with vascular dementia before he was 60.

Amanda worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the number of younger people who suffered from dementia and for free personal care for sufferers, no matter their age.

Frank’s Law was agreed by the Scottish Government in 2017.

Maureen Campbell, the chief executive of Falkirk Community Trust, receives an OBE for her services to swimming.

A former international swimmer, until recently she was the chairperson of Scottish Swimming and is also closely involved with British Swimming and Commonwealth Games Scotland.

She has held a number of roles in sport and leisure, and was Falkirk Council’s director of community services before the trust was set up in 2011.

Congratulating all those who received honours, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Queen’s New Year Honours list highlights the exceptional achievements of Scots whose outstanding service and dedication has made a lasting contribution to their communities.

“Recipients’ interests range from arts and education to business, medicine and science and includes those who have again excelled while promoting our country on the world’s sporting stage. This year, it is also fitting that a number of people who have done so much to help mark the centenary of World War One have been honoured.

“I also want to extend my congratulations to emergency service personnel who have been awarded The Queen’s Fire, Police or Ambulance Service Medals. Our emergency services deserve our continued gratitude for helping to keep people and communities across Scotland safe, every day of the year.”