New trails take you roamin’ through Falkirk’s Roman past

The glory that was Rome is the theme of a new heritage trail that takes walkers and cyclists around the once-imposing splendours of Falkirk’s Imperial past.

At a series of events over coming weeks “Roman Falkirk and the Carron” will be launched along with seven other local or near-local routes - for example around the Forth Bridges, Bo’ness and Linlithgow.

History and wildlife along the Carron is another in the series, which has been put together by partnership Inner Forth Futures.

The Wanderings and Windings project has been funded through a £47,000 award from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, with an overall value of £67,000.

The routes use existing paths and tracks to encourage local people and visitors to explore the landscape and discover some of the many hidden gems to be found around the Inner Forth.

They include nature hotspots, historic buildings, riverside views, cultural landmarks or simply places to escape from the bustle of urban life.

The trails will be promoted at a series of free public events, with themes ranging from art walks to birding cycles, and from short strolls by the Forth to 26-mile challenge cycles - and most are reckoned suitable for people of all ages.

The special launch sessions begin on Saturday coming (October 5) with First Forth Brides, before going on to include, for example, a cycle ride taking in RSPB Black Devon Wetlands and Skinflats reserves.

Further dates take in the three Forth Bridges, a cycle route between Dunfermline and Culross, and (October 17) Roman Falkirk and the Carron.

The series rounds off with “a family stroll” from Bo’ness to Linlithgow on Sunday, October 20.

For further details visit www.innerforthlandscape.co.uk/about/wanderings-windings.