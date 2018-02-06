New snow and ice warning for Falkirk

A fresh weather warning has been issued for the Falkirk area later this week as temperatures are set to plunge once more.

Locals woke this morning to snow after an overnight fall which coated much of the area.

But now the latest warning indicates that more snow and ice could hit the district on Thursday and Friday.

The latest yellow warning warns roads and pavements could become treacherous as the snow and ice moves in.

The Met Office says: “Following a spell of rain, sleet and hill snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads.

“Heavy snow showers will follow.

“Some injuries from slips and accidents on icy surfaces are possible.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”