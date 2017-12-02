New rail timetable begins next Sunday

Rail passengers are being advised to check train times before travelling, with the start of a new timetable from Sunday next week (December 10).

A dedicated webpage has been set up at scotrail.co.uk/newtimetable with information on the changes.

There are no major changes to the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk service, but improvement works on the route via Falkirk Grahamston continue - meaning services are cancelled on Sunday to Thursday evenings after 9pm.

For full details of the exact times at each individual station, customers should visit the website or check on the ScotRail app.

Timetables can also be downloaded from the ScotRail website, and hard copies of the new timetable are available from all staffed stations.

Graham Heald, head of customer experience at the ScotRail Alliance said: “We encourage customers to check their journey through our mobile app or website as some services will now leave earlier or later than they currently do.”