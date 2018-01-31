New owner of The Wheelhouse reveals rebranded title

The new owner of what was once The Wheelhouse hopes his new-look restaurant will add something different to Falkirk.

Alan Cawley, of Cawley Hotels, has renamed the canalside diner Boardwalk, drawing inspiration from the venue’s picturesque surroundings at the Falkirk Wheel.

Despite also running the renowned Duck Bay Hotel and Marina in Alexandria, the businessman insists his latest purchase will have its own unique feel.

Alan, who hopes to open the restaurant in around a month’s time, said: “The name is inspired by the scenery and the restaurant is going to be completely refurbished.

“We are the new owners and we are putting our mark on it. It will be related to the nearby attractions.

“We’re hoping Boardwalk will be a great addition to the Falkirk area and we hope it is supported by the local people.

“We’re trying to give them something that isn’t there.”