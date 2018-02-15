New library for pupils at Airth Primary School

Airth Primary has opened a community library to

help encourage its pupils to read more and develop their learning.

It’s located behind the school in a cabin built by Gary Paterson of Paterson Garden Buildings and will be used as the venue for new ‘a brew and a book’ sessions, which aim to promote literacy to youngsters by introducing a new creative learning environment.

The sessions, held by the teachers, encourage both pupils and members of the school community to pop in, read a book – and enjoy a cup of tea!

The first event took place on February 2 and received a great response from pupils who are already looking forward to the next one, to be held on March 2 from 9am to 10.30am.