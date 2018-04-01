New GP deal ‘means more time for patients’

Today sees the launch of the new GP contract for Scotland, which promises to expand the number of healthcare professionals working in general practice.

Jointly developed with the British Medical Association, the new deal also aims to ensure GPs can spend more time with the patients who need them most.

A new short life working group, chaired by Professor Sir Lewis Ritchie, is also being established to ensure the contract is delivered in a way that works well for rural and remote parts of the country.

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Shona Robison, said: “This new contract will mean those who need to see a doctor get more time for consultation and that other patients get better access to specialist support quickly.

“It will also help to cut doctors’ workload, ensure a minimum income guarantee for GPs and make general practice an even more attractive career, which will contribute to our commitment to increase the number of GPs by at least 800 over ten years to ensure a sustainable service that meets increasing demand”.