New gin and craft beer bar opens in Falkirk

A new bar specialising in gin and craft beer has opened in Falkirk.

The Jolly Gin and Craft will welcome its first customers into its Wooer Street premises today (Tuesday, March 27).

Once inside, gin lovers will be met with a selection of nearly 80 varieties of the spirit to choose from, while there is also a wide range of ales to cater for craft beer connoisseurs and fans of Scottish beverages, including the Edinburgh-brewed Radical Road.

Formerly The Artisan Tap, the bar has undergone a £300,000 refurbishment and will act

as the sister site of Edinburgh’s multi-award-winning venue, The Jolly Botanist.

In a unique twist, The Jolly Gin and Craft will also boast an indoor gin garden.

The bar has been taken over by Scottish entrepreneur Iain Pert, owner of PG Taverns, in partnership with pub group Hawthorn Leisure.

Mr Pert said: “We are very much looking forward to the opening of The Jolly Gin and Craft in Falkirk; it has been great to see the local buzz grow around the launch.

“Twenty brand new members of staff have been put through their paces with training over the past few weeks to ensure their knowledge is second to none.

“We’re proud of the new site and excited to welcome the people of Falkirk through its doors.”

Andrew Parker, operations director at Hawthorn Leisure, said: “When we spoke with Iain we instantly knew he was the right person to take on this site, as he has extensive knowledge of running very successful pubs and bars across Scotland.

“With the variety of gins and craft beers on offer, together with The Jolly Gin and Craft’s unique interior, we feel this site will be a great addition to Falkirk.”