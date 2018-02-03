New Falkirk drive to aid refugees

Falkirk community recycling enterprise Revive is staging a refugee action day on Tuesday (February 4), and is seeking donations of everything from batteries to sleeping bags.

The effort aims to benefit refugees across Europe and beyond, including those who have settled locally - usually after arriving with little or none of the elementary basics of everyday life.

The group will welcome items including practical clothing and footwear, wind-up torchesm unlocked mobile phones, tents (one to three-person), blankets and tarpaulins.

Anyone who can help is asked to bring goods they wish to donate to the Revive Falkirk shop ay 199a High Street between 4pm and 7pm on Tuesday.