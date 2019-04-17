New Carron Gymnastics Centre opens its doors

A state of the art gymnastics centre has opened in Stenhousemuir.

Described as “the focal point of gymnastics development in Falkirk” the Carron Gymnastics Centre, based at Carronlea Drive, has a full range of women’s and men’s artistic equipment and specialist training apparatus including a foam pit, full size sprung floor and air and tumble tracks.

Cameron Reid, Active Schools Manager, FCT Team Leader for Sport and Leisure; Christina Mason, manager Stenhousemuir Gymnastics Club; Maureen Campbell, FCT Chief Executive and Brian Paterson, manager of Tryst Gymnatics Club.

It will be used as a hub which will host a variety of events including pre-school gymnastics, development sessions, gymnastics for fun, health and fitness sessions, holiday camps, adult sessions and UKCC training courses,.

The new centre will also be the home to the competing section of two local clubs, Tryst and Stenhousemuir Gymnastics Club.

Guests from Falkirk Community Trust (FCT), Falkirk Council, sportscotland, Scottish Gymnastics, Team Scotland Gymnasts and partner gymnastics clubs attended a special showcase event to celebrate the official opening of the centre.

Sports development officer, Billy Brotton said: “Carron Gymnastics Centre will allow a pathway of participation across all levels for gymnasts from Falkirk and a pathway into two competing gymnastics clubs.

“Importantly the most talented gymnasts and coaches can continue their development locally and for FCT we can support two local clubs and their ambitions to participate at competitions.”

