New Boston flights to launch from Edinburgh

A new Delta Air Lines route to Boston will be introduced to Edinburgh Airport next year.

The daily flight to Logan International Airport will come into operation from May 24 and will complement the airline’s existing daily New York-JFK.

The new Boston flight will operate in conjunction with Delta’s joint venture partner, Virgin Atlantic, boosting the airlines’ network from Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “North America has been one of our biggest growth markets and there has been exceptional demand for those services this summer.

“So to add Boston with Delta is fantastic news for the airport and passengers as we seek to satisfy that demand.

“More choice for passengers and growing Scotland’s connectivity to the world are key theme in our strategy for Scotland’s busiest airport, and Delta’s decision to grow its presence here will deliver that.

“It also strengthens our partnership with them and we look forward to working together to make the route a success.”

Roberto Ioriatti, Delta’s Vice President – Trans-Atlantic, said: “More American tourists visit Scotland than from any other country - over half a million in 2017 - and with more than 2,000 extra seats each week between the US and Edinburgh, Delta will help increase visitor numbers, contributing to the local economy.”

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Direct air links to the United States of America play an important role for Scotland’s economy, so I warmly welcome the announcement of this new service between Edinburgh and Boston.

“Not only will this give Scottish businesses a direct route into important North American markets, but it will also give inbound visitors even more options when it comes to getting a taste of the world class tourism experience on offer in Scotland”.