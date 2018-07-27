New Bo’ness social rent homes offer ‘green’ benefits

Builder Springfield Properties says it has transformed run-down land along Cadzow Avenue in Bo’ness by creating 30 “affordable” flats.

Now known as Baillie Court, the one and two-bedroom homes were built in partnership with the Link Group and Paragon Housing Association, in a £3.7million project launched last year.

The homes are within walking distance of both St Mary’s Primary School and Bo’ness Academy.

Group Partnership managing director Tom Leggeat said: “These homes are attractive, spacious and cheap to run.

“We’ve worked with Link Housing Association and Paragon Housing Association in Bo’ness to give an overgrown pocket of land a new lease of life.

“The homes are economically efficient. They include photovoltaic solar panels that generate electricity from sunlight, reducing the demand for electricity from the grid.

“Gas saver units are also fitted and utilise potential waste gas from the boiler to preheat water”.

Craig Sanderson, chief executive of Link Group Ltd, added: “We are delighted to have been supported by the Scottish Government and Falkirk Council to enable us to build these new, high quality, social rent homes.”

Pictured are, from left,Link project officer David Glennen, Springfield assistant project manafer Bobby Malek, and Link project officer Victoria Leaf.