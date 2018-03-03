Neighbours wouldn’t let Annie have a Beastly 90th birthday

Stenhousemuir woman Lyn Barron faced an epic slog on foot all the way to Camelon yesterday - either that or concede defeat and miss her mum’s 90th birthday.

It was a daunting prospect, but she was prepared to give it a try - until after a chance conversation a “posse” of neighbours suddenly appeared and solved her problem.

They set about the snowdrift which had blocked her car in, enabling her to get out of her street and on to the main route to Camelon.

“I want to thank my fantastic neighbours”, she told the Falkirk herald today.

“Because of the Beast from the East I couldn’t get my car out of the cul-de-sac where I live to go and see my mum, Annie Wardrope.

“She is a resident in Summerford House residential home in Camelon, and I live in Corrie Avenue in Stenhousemuir - there was no public transport so I was going to have to walk.”

She added: “It was also the anniversary of my dad’s death on Thursday, so I was really keen to see mum.

“I saw one of my neighbours trying to clear his path with his son’s sledge, so I had a snow shovel if he wanted to borrow it.

“I mentioned to him about mum’s birthday and before I knew it a load of neighbours were out clearing all the snow away, so I was able to go and see mum after all.

“I want to thank them all from the bottom of my heart”.