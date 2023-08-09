Neighbours rescued from Falkirk flats
Firefighters rescued five people from flats in Falkirk after an overnight blaze.
The fire was reported shortly after midnight in Russel Street, close to the town centre.
Four fire appliances went to the scene after the alarm was raised.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has said five people were rescued from different flats in the two-storey building.
Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service was also at the scene but there are currently no reports of injuries.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and left the area before 4am.